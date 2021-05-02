IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Dilip Kumar hospitalised for check up, Saira Banu says he will be discharged soon
Dilip Kumar poses with wife Saira Banu.
Dilip Kumar poses with wife Saira Banu.
bollywood

Dilip Kumar hospitalised for check up, Saira Banu says he will be discharged soon

  • Saira Banu confirmed that Dilip Kumar is recovering well and will be discharged from the hospital on Sunday. Dilip was hospitalised in Mumbai recently.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 02, 2021 12:32 PM IST

Veteran actor Dilip Kumar was hospitalised in Mumbai for a routine checkup. His wife, actor Saira Banu said that he will be discharged soon.

“We are here for a routine check-up for some health issues. If God is willing, we will go home soon," Saira told India Today.

For a few years now, Dilip has been keeping unwell. He often visits the hospital for regular check-ups and, quite frequently, is also required to be admitted. Through all this, Saira ensures not just his well-being but also keeps his fans updated about his health.

"Dilip Kumar Saab is recovering well and will be discharged from the hospital tomorrow," Saira told a leading daily on Saturday.

Dilip lost two of his brothers last year to Covid-19 and had not celebrated his birthday in December. Saira had told Hindustan Times in an interview then, "We are still unable to come to terms with the passing of our brothers, Ahsan bhai and Aslam bhai. Moreover, Sahib never plans anything for his birthday. In fact, he remembers the event only when he sees the flowers sent by his friends and well-wishers, lining the drawing room and the foyer and the phone keeps ringing ceaselessly."

Also read: Saif Ali Khan at 21 looks just like son Ibrahim in this vintage clip with Kajol

Dilip started his journey in films in 1944 with Jwar Bhata and went on to feature in various hits, as well as critically-acclaimed films, such as Andaz, Daag, Ram Aur Shyam, Naya Daur, Madhumati and Aadmi. He worked in a variety of films across all genres - be it his portrayal of tragic roles or performing one of the most iconic romantic scenes for Mughal E Azam or pulling off hilarious stunts in films such as Ram Aur Shyam. He was most recently seen in the 1998 film, Qila.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
veteran actor dilip kumar dilip kumar hospital saira banu + 1 more

Related Stories

Jankee Parekh Mehta, wife of TV actor Nakuul Mehta, penned a note on their son Sufi's birth.
Jankee Parekh Mehta, wife of TV actor Nakuul Mehta, penned a note on their son Sufi's birth.
tv

Nakuul's wife Jankee pens note on pros and cons of son Sufi's Cesarean birth

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 07:26 AM IST
  • Jankee Parekh Mehta, wife of TV actor Nakuul Mehta, has penned a note describing their son Sufi's birth. She also shared the couple's 'beautiful and joyful' experience.
READ FULL STORY
Manoj Bajpayee and Irrfan Khan were in consideration for the same role in Ram Gopal Varma's Daud.
Manoj Bajpayee and Irrfan Khan were in consideration for the same role in Ram Gopal Varma's Daud.
bollywood

When Manoj Bajpayee and Irrfan Khan competed for same role in Daud for 35,000

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 02, 2021 07:23 AM IST
  • Did you know Manoj Bajpayee and Irrfan Khan met Ram Gopal Varma for a role in Daud? Both the stars were in the running for the role of Paresh Rawal's sidekick, which would pay them 35,000.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP