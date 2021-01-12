Dissecting Kareena Kapoor Khan’s maternity chic
Taimur’s mommy redefines pregnancy style yet again
What is it about maternity chic which always makes it such an incredible study in fashion? If one looks at the history of pregnancy style, then the late Lady Diana’s highly publicised pregnancy in 1982 comes to mind. The Princess of Wales opted for supersized shirt dresses in soft pastel hues, which ended up becoming a cool reference point for expecting mommies across the world. The people’s princess would often accessorise her ensembles with chic cardigans and her signature pearl chokers.Another figure who sort of rewrote rules for maternity chic is Hollywood actor Blake Lively, who in all of her pregnancies looked impossibly flawless. The glamazon even flashed her baby bump in a Versace gown with a thigh-high slit on the red carpet at Cannes a few years ago.
Cut to our very own Kareena Kapoor Khan, who’s opted for a panoply of comfy-yet-on-point twin sets, lounge suits and kaftans teamed with hot-pink slides and gold-toned flats. Alternating between high fashion picks and street finds, Bebo has struck a delicate stylistic balance - from a Zara geometric-print number to Shruti Sancheti’s colour-blocked print to a Masaba suit which she wore for a family Christmas brunch.
A symbol of relaxed chic
Designer Shruti Sancheti says, “Kareena’s natural beauty and extraordinarily strong personality makes her stand out without any efforts. Her maternity style therefore sums up her personality and current lifestyle of a mother of an infant, actress, wife and yet being effortlessly stylish. Her choice of comfortable and fluid clothes with a deep boho bent and choice of extremely comfortable accessories especially those pink slippers are quite appropriate and endearing. Because of her confidence and poise, she has carried these bohemian looks beautifully and been a symbol of relaxed chic.”
‘Take it or leave it’ approach
Designer Nachiket Barve says, “She’s killing it and she doesn’t give a damn, which is wonderfully reassuring. Over the last eight months, she’s come across as who’s putting it out there - take it or leave it, which is fantastic. Her makeup is also barely there and she’s clearly dressing for herself.”
