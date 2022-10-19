Farah Khan catches up with Sania Mirza in Dubai, says they're very happy to meet: ‘My forever date’

Farah Khan met Sania Mirza in Dubai recently. Farah, who has been documenting her trip on Instagram, shared a new photo with the tennis player as they stepped out together and went to a restaurant. Sania also shared Farah’s post on Instagram Stories and called the filmmaker-choreographer her ‘forever date’. Also read: Farah Khan shares pic with Sania Mirza as they ‘gossip’ together

On Wednesday, Farah shared a picture of herself with Sania, and wrote in the caption, “We are just happy to meet… the city (Dubai) is incidental…” Farah wore a grey top with black pants, while Sania was dressed in a white kurta as they posed inside a restaurant. Sania commented on the photo, “Love you.” Many others commented on their photo, “Two stars in different fields; both super in them.” Another comment read, “Sometimes I feel you are twins rather than BFFs (best friends forever).”

Farah Khan with Sania Mirza in Dubai.

Earlier, Farah and Sania posed for photos at actor Sanjay Kapoor’s star-studded birthday party in Dubai. They duo posed with actor Anil Kapoor, Sanjay’s brother, and Pakistani singer Atif Aslam’s wife Sara Bharwana in a picture. The party was also attended by Maheep Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Chunky Panday, among many other celebs.

Farah has been sharing glimpses of her Dubai trip on Instagram--from a photo of her hotel room to her party look for Sanjay’s birthday. Last month, Farah had also shared a photo of herself and Sania as they met each other after a long time. Farah had captioned the picture, “Mine! @mirzasaniar we make long distance relationships work big time." To which Sania had replied, “This song is everything we are (laughing and heart-shaped eyes emojis)," in reference to the song which Farah added to their picture. She had added the Sholay song Yeh Dosti Hum Nahin featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

Farah and Sania have been friends for years. They also appeared together on Koffee With Karan season 5. They were also seen on The Kapil Sharma Show as guests. The two often comment on each other’s social media posts and speak about their friendship.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON