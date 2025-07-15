Farah Khan reveals film industry 'celebrated' Tees Maar Khan's failure, people said: 'Ab aayi na line pe'

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan has opened up about the difficult aftermath of her 2010 film Tees Maar Khan underperforming at the box office, revealing that the failure was met with open celebration by some within the film industry. Farah Khan spoke about her 2010 film Tees Maar Khan.

Farah opens about Tees Maar Khan's failure

In her latest YouTube vlog, filmed at the home of producer Jackky Bhagnani and actor Rakul Preet Singh, Farah shared candid memories. She chatted with Jackky and her longtime cook, Dilip. As the conversation turned toward professional setbacks, Farah reflected on the negative response from industry insiders following the release of the Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer.

“In our industry, more than being happy for your success, people are happier for others' failure. I remember when Tees Maar Khan was released, there was literally a celebration in the film industry. People I had worked with were saying things like, ‘Ab aayi na line pe’ (Now she’s been put in her place),” Farah said.

Despite the initial backlash, Farah shared that Tees Maar Khan has found new life with a younger audience. "Tees Maar Khan is a legend with Gen Z. They don't care for my other films. They think that (Tees Maar Khan) is the one," Farah said.

Jackky also opened up about the box office disappointment of his 2024 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and drawing strength from the resilience of his father, producer Vashu Bhagnani. Jackky shared that his father once sold sarees on the footpath before making it big in Bollywood.

About Tees Maar Khan

Released in 2010, Tees Maar Khan was a heist comedy that arrived with major buzz, thanks in part to chart-topping songs like Sheila Ki Jawani. However, the film was critically panned and failed to perform at the box office, disappointing fans and the film’s star-studded cast alike.