Farah Khan says Abhishek Bachchan made her run around his vanity van during Happy New Year shoot

Farah Khan met Abhishek Bachchan in the latest episode of her cooking vlog, where she talked about his movie Be Happy, recalled shooting Happy New Year with him and more. Farah asked Be Happy director Remo D'Souza whether Abhishek gave him trouble during shoot, and shared how he was the ‘shaitaan bachcha’ on the sets of Happy New Year. (Also read: Be Happy review: Abhishek Bachchan keeps you hooked with this sweet-as-sugar movie designed to make you cry) Farah Khan and Abhishek Bachchan talked about shooting Happy New Year.

What Farah said about Abhishek

Farah was seen chatting with Remo and Abhishek about their film Be Happy, when she said, “Abhishek ne apko van ke around kabhi bhagaya (Did Abhishek make you chase him around)?” Abhishek interrupted and said, “Woh sirf apko bhagata hu! Bohut fit he ye (That I only do in your set to make you run. He is fit). You need the exercise!”

Farah added, “When we shot Happy New Year, ek hota hain na woh shaitaan bachcha? Sab khare hain ek bachcha nahi aa raha hain (There he was like that cunning child in the class, everyone was there except him). I am trying to catch him and he is running around the van and doing hide and seek!” Remo said that there was no running around but he definitely did have some ‘shaitaan bachcha’ vibe. Farah giggled and hugged Abhishek, saying, “That's why we love you!”

About Happy New Year

Abhishek was part of the ensemble cast of Farah's 2014 directorial Happy New Year, which also starred Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Boman Irani and Sonu Sood. The film was a moderate box office success.

Directed by Remo D’Souza, Be Happy follows Dhara (Inayat Verma), a pre-teen who dreams of winning a dance reality show. Her father, Shiv Rastogi (Abhishek) aims to fulfil his daughter's dream. The film is available to stream on Prime Video.