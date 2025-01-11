Fateh box office collection day 1: Sonu Sood's directorial debut opens at 2.45 cr

Fateh box office opening

Fateh held its own against a far more formidable, fellow action entertainer, S Shankar's Telugu tentpole Game Changer, starring Ram Charan and Kiara Advani. In comparison, the Hindi dubbed version of Game Changer earned ₹7 crore on the opening day. The total box office collection of Game Changer across all five languages (Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam) stood at ₹51.25 crore on Friday. The box office collection of Fateh is likely to see a rise on Saturday, thanks to the weekend, but it will continue to face stiff competition from Game Changer.

Earlier, Sonu had said in a video uploaded on social media, “In 2020, when we were hit by Covid, many people who reached out to me for help were victims of cybercrime. They were dealing with fraud, and money was drained from their accounts. This deeply resonated with me, and I wanted to tell the story of the common man."

"Fateh is a film made for the common man, and I wanted it to reach everyone in the most accessible way across India. That’s why we’ve decided to price tickets at just ₹99 for the first day. Additionally, I will be donating the entire profit from the film to charity as my way of giving back to people,” he had added.

About Fateh

As per its synopsis, Fateh is “a gripping tale of courage, resilience and the fight against cybercrime. It is based on real-life instances of cybercrime experienced by people during the COVID-19 pandemic".

Produced by Shakti Sagar Productions and Zee Studios, Fateh will see Sonu share the screen space with Jacqueline, Vijay Raaz, and Naseeruddin Shah. Some of the prominent names in Hollywood, including the director of photography, research team, and action choreographers, have been roped in for this film.

The Hindustan Times review of Fateh read, “Sood, of course, is the anchor of this ship. Despite choppy waters, he makes you sit through the film. Heavy-duty action suits him, and the attempt to meet international standards is visible.”

“While Fateh does not go out of its way to subvert the action genre, the film’s international treatment — especially in the action sequences — is definitely bound to impress people,” it further read.