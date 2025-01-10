Fateh movie review: Sonu Sood goes into ‘Animal’ mode in this high-octane actioner

Animal, Marco, Kill… and now Fateh. All are siblings, connected by blood. One can’t help but wonder when did we as a film industry come so far, where violence takes precedence over everything and the focus is on innovative ways to show death on-screen. Fateh review: Sonu Sood channels John Wick in this thriller.

Sonu Sood’s directorial debut is a blood and gore-fuelled fest, disguised as a film highlighting cyber crime. Which it does not do well. (Also read: Fateh trailer: Sonu Sood channels desi John Wick, promises slick action in his directorial debut. Watch)

What is Fateh about?

Sonu Sood’s film revolves around fake loan apps and the aftermath where people are harassed to recover the money, with high interest. Sood plays Fateh Singh, a former secret agent, who operated as a contract killer. When a girl from his village in Punjab goes missing, he reaches Delhi to find her. Instead, he discovers that she is entangled in a dangerous global scam headed by Raza (Naseeruddin Shah). How — and if — he rescues her forms the rest of the story.

The plot begins on a good note and soon loses its way. One could replace the cyber crime angle with any other issue and it wouldn’t make a difference. The focus is primarily on making the action look slick, with a blood spatter every few minutes. From drilling into a man’s mouth, to gouging a man’s eyes out, you get the drift. In fact, the climax seems to be heavily inspired by Ranbir Kapoor’s character in Animal.

Where Fateh falters

Sood handles the direction well, but the screenplay (which he co-wrote with Ankur Pannu) is nothing different from run-of-the-mill action films. After a point, the slick action stops evoking shock as well. And the digital scam gets amateur treatment. Fateh does one thing well — pretend that this film aims to spread awareness. I, for one, came away learning nothing new.

Jacqueliene Fernandez plays an ethical hacker and only has to either scream, cry or wait to be saved. Shah is wasted. I can bet that his portions were canned in a day, because all he had to do is sit and sneer in front of computer screens.

Sood, of course is the anchor of this ship. Despite choppy waters, he makes you sit through the film. Heavy-duty action suits him, and the attempt to meet international standards is visible. The music complements the film, especially the title track in Arijit Singh’s voice.

While Fateh does not go out of its way to subvert the action genre, the film’s international treatment — especially in the action sequences — is definitely bound to impress people.