Huma Qureshi basks in love given by fans for Double XL and Monica, O My Darling, Krishna Shroff reacts

Actor Huma Qureshi took to her Instagram handle and shared series of photos from her latest outdoor photoshoot on Tuesday. She wore a floral a-line dress with white shrug on it. Apart from fans, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff reacted to her pictures. Recently, her movie Double XL's first teaser was released and received positive response from audience. ( Also read: Double XL teaser: Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi poke fun at boys' double standards on body types and size. Watch)

Huma captioned her pictures, “Basking in the love I’m getting for the #DoubleXL teaser and #MonicaOMyDarling song #YeEkZindagi … But honestly I just needed an excuse to post some amazing pics clicked by my friend @jaysamuelstudio at Broadstairs Beach … Happy Tuesday Folks.” Reacting to her pictures, Krishna Shroff wrote, “Damn, mamiii.”(fire emoji) To which Huma replied, “ (red heart) Hello Bella and actor Patralekhaa commented, “Oh my George!! Who that hottie.” (fire emoji). One of her fans wrote, “I am big fan of yours.” Other fan commented, “You are looking absolutely sensational and strikingly glamorous." Many fans dropped heart and fire emojis on her pictures.

Huma, who completed a decade in her acting career this year, will be next seen in Double XL alongside Sonakshi Sinha. She also has Netflix movie Monica, O My Darling.

The first teaser of Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha’s upcoming comedy Double XL was released on Thursday morning. Apart from Sonakshi and Huma, the film also stars Zaheer Iqbal and Mahat Raghavendra. The film tackles the prejudices around female body types and obsession with weight. Directed by Satramm Ramani, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Rajesh Bahl and Ashwin Varde, Saqib Saleem, Huma Qureshi and Mudassar Aziz. It is scheduled to be released on October 14.

Recently Netflix had released the first look of the cast of Monica O My Darling. The Hindi noir crime comedy written and directed by Vasan Bala and produced by Sanjay Routray and Sarita Patil under the banner Matchbox Shots.

She also has Tarla-- a biopic on renowned chef Tarla Dalal, and a thriller film Pooja Meri Jaan alongside Mrunal Thakur in the pipeline.

