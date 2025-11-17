Internet reacts as Salman Khan meets his duplicate on stage, bodyguard Shera drags him away. Watch

When real Salman Khan met duplicate Salman Khan! Fans hilariously reacted as such a moment took place on stage during the Da-Bangg tour in Qatar. It was Sunil Grover who arrived on stage, dressed in black from head to toe, hilariously mimicking Salman's swag and style. Salman and Sunil's brief interaction on stage was shared by fans on social media. (Also read: Salman Khan dances to Dil Diyan Gallan with Tamannaah Bhatia during Dabangg tour; internet calls it ‘cringe pro max’) Salman Khan and Sunil Grover on stage at the Da-Bangg tour.

Real Salman meets duplicate Salman!

The event was hosted by Maniesh Paul, and during one section, he led Salman on stage and asked him to recognise who was coming from the other end. It was Sunil Grover, who walked on stage in the exact black clothes which Salman wore, and even walked like Salman- full of swag and style. Salman smiled and the two of them walked around each other for a few seconds, a moment which led to hilarious reactions from the audience! Salman's bodyguard Shera was then seen pulling Sunil from the stage, as Salman giggled and resumed the event.

How internet reacted

Posting this video on Instagram, a fan commented how the duplicate Salman looked more Salman than he ever did! “He is more Salman than actual Salman,” read the comment. Another said, “Epic moment! Sunil Grover too good yaar 🔥🔥.” A comment read, “Wait for that smile in the end from both😄From watching this on Kapil Sharma's Show to watching this scene for real!” Sunil had previously impersonated Salman in The Kapil Sharma Show.

Apart from Salman and Sunil, Tamannaah Bhatia, Stebin Ben, and Jacqueline Fernandez are also part of the Dabangg Tour. One video showed the actor dancing to Dil Diyan Gallan with Tamannaah Bhatia. The two were seen romancing on stage, dressed stylishly in black and red ensembles, respectively.

Salman will next be seen in Apoorva Lakhia’s Battle of Galwan. He will be portraying an Army officer in the film, which also stars Chitrangada Singh in a key role. The film revisits the 2020 Galwan Valley clash between Indian and Chinese troops. The film is currently under production and is scheduled for release in 2026.