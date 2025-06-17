Inside Jacqueline Fernandez's stay at Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ashram: Meeting guru, petting animals, clicking selfies

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez has shared a bunch of pictures and videos from her recent visit to the ashram of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Jacqueline gave glimpses as she met the guru, interacted with other devotees, spent time with animals and clicked a lot of photos. (Also Read | Hina Khan, Priyanka Chopra’s mom Madhu Chopra and Vikrant Massey visit Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s ashram, pose for pics) Jacqueline Fernandez took a break and visited Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's ashram.

Jacqueline Fernandez takes a trip to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's ashram

In the first picture, Jacqueline was seen smiling and kneeling in front of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar with folded hands. In a few videos and pictures, she was seen petting cows, kissing a horse and meeting an elephant. She was also seen riding a horse lying on her back.

Inside Jacqueline's stay at ashram

Jacqueline was seen speaking with young girls in a video. She also clicked a photo with young monks. She also posed for a group photo, played with her friends and posed for a selfie with devotees. She was also seen petting cows as they licked her hand.

Jacqueline says she's indebted to Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Sharing the post, Jacqueline captioned it, "My heart is full (white heart emojis) thank you @gurudev for the guidance and the light (heart hands emoji) I feel indebted to you.. @artofliving." A fan said, “Looking very beautiful and very cute in all these pictures and videos.” “Radiating beauty from within,” read a comment. A person wrote, “Always on spirituality.”

About Jacqueline's recent film

Fans saw Jacqueline last in Housefull 5 directed by Tarun Mansukhani. The film also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Soundarya Sharma, Jackie Shroff, Fardeen Khan and Sanjay Dutt.

Housefull 5 released in theatres on June 6. It is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's production banner, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. It is the fifth instalment in the Housefull franchise, which began in 2010. Following this, the next films released in 2012, 2016, and 2019.