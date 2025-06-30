‘Bada besharam hai samaaj’: Javed Akhtar on public outrage over murders committed by Sonam Raghuvanshi, Muskan Rastogi

In the last few weeks, two cases of murder have caused immense public outrage in India. In both the cases of Muskan Rastogi and Sonam Raghuvanshi, the common factor was the murder of their husbands. In an open session with NDTV, lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar gave his opinion on the outrage on these cases in particular, admitting that he has a ‘mixed emotions’ on this. Screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar has talked about the public outrage over cases linked to Sonam Raghuvanshi and Muskan Rastogi. (ANI Photo)(Sunil Khandare)

What Javed said

During the interview, when Javed was asked to comment on these two cases and the commotion it has caused, he said in Hindi, “I have mixed emotions on this matter. These two women got there husbands killed and the society is shaken. Then there are women who are burnt alive every other day. If not burnt alive, then the lives that they live with their husbands are worse than any death. They are beaten every day. Then the society is not outraged?”

‘Do auroton ne murder kiye…’

He went on to add, “Bada besharam hai samaaj. Do auroton ne murder kiye toh chauk para aur itne barso se jo mard uspe zaarti kar rahe hain aur aaj bhi kat rahe hain uspe uski joo nahi rengti (What a shameless society! Two women were murdered, so they are shaken, but what about the years of injustice that men commit against women? No outrage on that)? If they did kill so soon after their marriage then find out whether they were forced into marriage or not. It is easy for a woman from a small town in India to say no to marriage? Can she say that?”

On June 2, Raja Raghuvanshi's body was found in a deep gorge close to a waterfall in the Sohra area, also known as Cherrapunji, within the East Khasi Hills district. Sonam Raghuvanshi surrendered a few days later. According to police, Sonam conspired with her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha to hire three other men to kill her husband Raja during their honeymoon, nearly two weeks after their wedding.

Meanwhile, Muskan Rastogi, along with her lover Sahil Shukla, had allegedly stabbed her husband Saurabh Rajput to death on March 4 before chopping his body up into multiple pieces and hiding them inside a cement-filled drum.