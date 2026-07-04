Karan Johar backs Alia Bhatt's Alpha amid intense trolling, praises her stardom and theatrical pull: ‘Please relax’

Alpha has been making headlines ever since it hit cinemas on July 3, and Karan Johar has now shared his thoughts on the film. The spy thriller, which is part of the growing YRF Spy Universe, stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead roles. The film has received a mixed response from audiences and critics alike. While many have appreciated its action sequences and performances, others have raised concerns about its storytelling. Amid this ongoing conversation, Karan Johar has stepped in with his take, strongly supporting the film and its lead star. Alpha: Karan Johar hails Alia Bhatt’s unquestionable talent and solid start at box office.

Karan Johar reviews Alpha Sharing his thoughts on Instagram Stories, Karan Johar called Alpha a “solid start” at a time when theatres are still struggling to pull in audiences. He pointed out, “When footfalls are a challenge ALPHA takes a solid start! It emphasises many things…the audience is way above online negativity and they are the true warriors…”

He also praised Alia Bhatt’s performance, highlighting her “stardom and theatrical pull” along with her “unquestionable talent”, saying both are clearly visible in the film. He added, “The stardom and theatrical pull and unquestionable talent of Alia Bhatt and the impact of a big screen spectacle is undebatable and that YRF has a continued franchise and an endeavour to create theatrical tentpole experiences that need our applause and not any toxicity!”

Wrapping up on a positive note, he urged people to step away from online negativity and simply enjoy cinema. “Please relax and celebrate that the cinemas are breathing!!! Go watch Alpha and stop doom scrolling!!” he wrote.