Kareena Kapoor responds to pregnancy rumours: 'Saif Ali Khan has contributed way too much to the population'

Soon after rumour mills claimed she is pregnant for the third time, Kareena Kapoor took to Instagram to respond to the reports. She denied the reports, and attributed it all to the pastas and wines that she has had of late. (Also read: Kareena Kapoor reacts to Delhi Police's awareness post inspired by her)

Kareena is currently vacationing with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur and Jeh in Europe. One of her pictures from the vacation went viral, with reports claiming it showed a baby bump. Refuting the reports, Kareena posted a note on her Instagram Stories.

She wrote, “It's the pasta and wine guys...calm down...I am not pregnant.. uff….Saif says he has already contributed way too much to the population of our country...enjoy...KKK.”

Kareena's post.

Saif and Kareena got married on October 16, 2012. The couple had a simple court marriage and later an intimate wedding with all their closest family members present. They welcomed their first son, Taimur Ali Khan in 2016 and their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan was born in February 2021.

Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh but ended his 13 years of relationship in 2004. He shares daughter Sara Ali Khan and son Ibrahim with her.

Kareena is now gearing up for the release of her next - Laal Singh Chadha that features her opposite Aamir Khan. Based on the Hollywood film The Forest Gump, Laal Singh Chadha is slated to release on August 11.

Kareena is also set for her digital debut. She recently wrapped up the shooting for her OTT project directed by Sujoy Ghosh. It is based on the Japanese novel The Devotion of Suspect X, and also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma.

