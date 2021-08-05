Kareena Kapoor's distraction leads Karisma Kapoor to tumble during trust fall. Watch

Actor Karisma Kapoor on Thursday gave a glimpse of how her sister Kareena Kapoor failed to catch her during trust fall. Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared a video in which she falls down as Kareena remains distracted.

Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor came together to shoot for an advertisement for a medicine brand. In the video clip, both the sisters are seen doing yoga with a group of other women in a brightly lit room. The instructor then tells everyone about the next pose which is 'vishwaas asana'.

Kareena looks at Karisma, with her eyebrows raised, inquiring about the posture to which she nods and replies in Hindi, "Clear your mind. Throw your body back and fall on the hands of your partner. Keep trust." Kareena smiles and gives a thumbs up.

Moments later, while the other women fell safely in their partner's arms, Kareena couldn't come through, leading to Karisma's fall. While Kareena talks about the brand, she soon after asked Karisma teasingly if she wanted medicines.

Karisma captioned the post, "Trust and Reliability @netmedsofficial #netmeds." Reacting to the post, Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan commented, "....loved it...toooooo cute" and Seema Khan wrote, "tooo cute". While Maheep Kapoor and Bhavana Pandey dropped a series of red heart emojis, Punit Malhotra dropped rolling on the floor laughing and raising hands emojis.

Fans also complimented the sisters with comments such as "wow finally bebo and lolo in one frame it's treat to watch", "the best sister love you both", and "haha so cute! love it".

Last month, Karisma had shared a post and captioned it, "Always special shooting with bebo something exciting coming soon @netmedsofficial @kareenakapoorkhan @punitdmalhotra @dharma2pointo." On Instagram Stories, Kareena had shared a picture with Karisma and Punit and wrote, "Sir your the best", followed by several emojis.

Meanwhile, fans will see Kareena next in Laal Singh Chadha opposite actor Aamir Khan. The film, directed by Advait Chandan, is a remake of the Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. She last appeared in Angrezi Medium. Karisma was last seen in the web series Mentalhood, which released last year.