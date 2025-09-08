Kareena Kapoor's dance to Fevicol Se at Birmingham event leaves internet divided: ‘Love her but this is embarrassing’

Bollywood actor Kareena Kapoor recently attended the launch of a jewellery store in Birmingham, UK. During the event, the actor turned heads with her custom Manish Malhotra saree. Now, a video of the actor grooving to her song Fevicol Se has surfaced on the internet, which has left the social media divided. Kareena Kapoor dancing at Birmingham event.

Kareena Kapoor dancing to Fevicol Se

On Monday, a video from the event captured Kareena showing off her moves to Fevicol Se from Dabangg 2. She was seen dancing on stage as men around her clapped along, while the audience cheered and hooted in excitement. However, the video divided the internet. While some questioned the choice of the song for the event, others couldn't take their eyes off Kareena.

One of the comments read, "Poor Kareena looks awkward trying hard to perform." Another commented, "The audience could’ve asked for any other song of hers, she has literally so many graceful hit songs. She performed very gracefully here given the song selection." Another fan commented, "I LOVE her confidence. Her fans asked her to perform and she obliged." Another commented, "She still looks so charming and graceful. Jahnvi could never." One of the Reddit users wrote, "This looks so awkward. The song & dance doesn't suit the event." Another wrote, "I love her but this is Embarrassing. Look at those three men at start, their faces are expressing what I'm feeling."

Kareena Kapoor's upcoming movie

Kareena will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Daayra. The crime drama features Kareena and Prithviraj in the lead roles. The film taps into the pulse of the people as it confronts the topical and diabolical realities unfolding in society today and explores the age-old paradox of crime, punishment, and justice.

Talking about the film, the actor said in a statement, "Kareena Kapoor Khan shared, “As I celebrate 25 incredible years in Hindi cinema, I'm thrilled to announce my next film, Daayra, with the incredible Meghna Gulzar in the director’s chair. I've long admired her work, from Talvar to Raazi, and to be directed by her is a dream come true. The opportunity to collaborate with the talented Prithviraj is also a highlight, and I'm drawn to the film's bold, thought-provoking narrative. Daayra promises to be a cinematic experience that challenges and inspires, and I look forward to working with Meghna, Prithviraj, and the team at Junglee Pictures on this powerful, timely film.”