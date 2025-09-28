Mahesh Manjrekar’s first wife Deepa Mehta dies, son Satya pens emotional tribute

Costume designer Deepa Mehta, who was previously married to filmmaker and actor Mahesh Manjrekar, has died. Mahesh and Deepa's son, Satya Manjrekar, confirmed the news. As condolences and tributes poured in from friends and well-wishers, he reposted them in his Instagram Stories. Filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar's first wife Deepa Mehta has died.

Deepa Mehta dies, son shares note

Satya shared a picture of Deepa on his Instagram Stories and wrote in the caption: “I miss you Mumma (red heart and white pigeon emoticons).” Several acquaintances of the late costume designers shared their tributes on social media.

Satya via his Instagram Stories.

One said, “Lost a guiding light today. She was more than a mother, she was an inspiration. Her strength, courage and passion in building her saree business empowered so many girls to dream big. She will always live on through the lives she touched and the paths she paved. Prayers and strengths to you Satya. May her inspiring soul give you courage.” For the unversed, Deepa ran a saree brand called Queen of Hearts. The brand gained wide popularity in the Marathi film industry.

About Mahesh and Deepa

Mahesh Manjrekar married Deepa Mehta in 1987. The two had known each other since their college days. They welcomed two children — daughter Ashwami Manjrekar and son Satya Manjrekar. However, their marriage ended in 1995, after which their children continued to live with Mahesh.

After separating from Deepa, Mahesh married actress Medha Manjrekar, with whom he has a daughter, Saiee Manjrekar. Saiee made her acting debut in Bollywood opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg 3. She has since appeared in films like Major and Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay.