Malaika Arora finally addresses reports of breakup with Arjun Kapoor

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor rarely discuss their personal lives in public in-spite of being vocal about their relationship status. The duo who made their relationship official in 2018, recently set the gossip mills at work with reports about their alleged breakup. Malaika's manager has now reacted to the rumours while talking to India Today. (Also read: Malaika Arora makes first appearance in Bandra post breakup with Arjun Kapoor. Watch) Malaika Arora has finally addressed the reports about her breakup with Arjun Kapoor.

Malaika Arora's manager reacts to breakup reports

Malaika's manager apparently denied rumours of a breakup while talking to the publication. When quizzed whether the Bollywood couple has parted ways, the manager was quoted as saying, “No no, all rumours.”

According to a Pinkvilla report, “Malaika and Arjun had a very special relationship and both of them will continue to hold a special place in each others hearts. They have chosen to part ways and will maintain a dignified silence in this matter. They won’t allow anyone to drag and dissect their relationship.”

They further added, “They had a long, loving, fruitful relationship that has unfortunately run its course now. That doesn’t mean there is any bad blood between them. They respect each other hugely and have been a pillar of strength for each other. Over the years, they have given their relationship a lot of respect. They will continue to give each other the same respect despite them deciding to part ways. Both of them were in a serious relationship for years, and they expect people to be gracious enough to give them space at this emotional time.”

About Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora relationship

Malaika and Arjun made their relationship official in 2018 on the former's 45th birthday. In 2022, similar reports about their breakup had circulated on social media. Arjun reacted to the reports by posting a cosy picture with Malaika. He captioned it with a cryptic note which read, “Ain’t no place for shady rumours. Stay safe. Stay blessed. Wish well for people. Love y’all (sic).”

Arjun Kapoor's upcoming projects

Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Meri Patni Ka Remake, co-starring Bhumi Pednekar and Rakul Preet Singh. He is also playing the villain in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again featuring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff and Akshay Kumar.