Malaika Arora reacts after a young boy pulls her cheek on India's Best Dancer 2, watch

Malaika Arora shared a video on Instagram featuring a few young fans on the sets of India's Best Dancer 2. The actor-television presenter is one of the judges on the dance reality show.

In the video shared on Sunday, Malaika Arora is dressed in a golden, bodycon dress and seated on the judge's chair. She is surrounded by a small group of fans. While she held on to one of the little girl's hands, a boy in the group reached out to her cheek and pulled it. Visibly surprised, Malaika broke into a smile and pulled his cheek in return.

She then gave the children a group hug. Malaika used the song Joy of Little Things by When Chai Met Toast in the background and shared the video with a series of hashtags in the caption. These include Children's Day, fun onset, the child in you, and India's Best Dancer.

Singer Lisa Mishra took to the comments section and wrote, “The cheek pincher!” along with a heart-eyes emoji. Fans also showered Malaika with love. “This is the cutest thing on the internet today,” a comment read. “How sweet such a wonderful woman,” another fan said. “She's so adorable,” a third fan said.

Malaika has had a cheek-pulling incident previously on the dance reality show which left her a little scared. At the launch event last month, Malaika was asked about her reaction when a contestant reached for her cheeks. She said, “Yes I was a bit frightened because these are Covid times. He suddenly came near me and started touching my cheeks. I got really scared for a second. He was doing it with a lot of love and I feel very, very touched and very happy. But yes, I was bit scared for that second. I was thinking if his hand was sanitised."