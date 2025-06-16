‘How did she turn 30 again?’: Manisha Koirala (54) looks gorgeous with hair makeover at Nepali salon

Actor Manisha Koirala (54) regularly shares posts on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse at her life, whether she is working out, meeting friends, or simply posing for the camera. Recently, Manisha opted for a hair makeover and has left fans swooning over her look. Manisha Koirala looked beautiful in her latest video.

(Also Read | Manisha Koirala recalls getting sidelined because of her age)

Manisha Koirala gets a hair makeover

Taking to Instagram, Nepal's Arden The Beauty Point shared a clip giving a peek at Manisha's new look. The actor was seen getting a haircut and makeup done. After getting her new hairdo, Manisha smiled and gestured that she loved it.

The actor also gave different poses for the camera. In the clip, Manisha was seen in a white top and beige pants. The clip was shared with the caption, "A timeless beauty and a beacon of strength (sparkles emoji). Makeover for our gorgeous @m_koirala." Reacting to the post, Manisha wrote, "Thank you, Rajesh @arden_the_beauty_point, for hair makeover!!!"

Fans love Manisha's new look

Fans were left in awe of Manisha's new look. A person wrote, "You are looking so young and pretty." A comment read, "You slay in this hairstyle." A fan said, "You are such a rare beauty." An Instagram user said, "The subtle beauty of the 90s." "How did she turn 30 again?" commented another person.

Earlier this year, Manisha spoke with the Free Press Journal about women getting shamed and trolled for their age. Manisha had said, “Whether in the industry or otherwise, ageing is an issue with women. We get shamed. I’ve never heard any troll telling a male figure that he’s become old. But a lot of women are trolled. It’s like looking down upon the age. Ageism impacts women a lot more than it impacts men. I was sidelined by a certain group for a roundtable conversation. And the reason they gave me was, ‘Oh, it was about a certain age group’."

About Manisha's last project

Manisha was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The period drama television series is set in the red-light district of Heera Mandi in Lahore during the Indian independence movement.

The cast includes Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Sharmin Segal, and Taha Shah Badussha. The series premiered on Netflix in May 2024. In June 2024, it was renewed for a second season. She is yet to announce any new project.