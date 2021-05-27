Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Masaba Gupta says Neena Gupta didn't have 10000 for her C-section birth, shares excerpt from book
Designer Masaba Gupta with mother actor Neena Gupta.
Designer Masaba Gupta with mother actor Neena Gupta.
bollywood

Masaba Gupta says Neena Gupta didn't have 10000 for her C-section birth, shares excerpt from book

  • Masaba Gupta has shared an excerpt from her mother Neena Gupta's autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. The book will hit the stands on June 14.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 10:18 AM IST

Designer Masaba Gupta has shared an excerpt from her mother actor Neena Gupta's autobiography Sach Kahun Toh. It mentioned the time when Masaba was born and Neena's financial situation at the time. She also shared a picture of the book cover.

On Instagram, she captioned her post, "An excerpt from ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ by @neena_gupta : When I was born, my mum had 2000/- in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to 12,000/- and of course I was a C-section baby. As I read mom’s biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world.....with interest! #sachkahuntoh #neenagupta @neena_gupta | You can pre-order the book now on @amazondotin."

The excerpt read, "As my due date approached, I started to worry because I had very little money in my account. I could afford a natural birth because it would cost only 2000. But I knew if I had to have a C-section, I would be in trouble because the surgery cost almost 10,000. Luckily, a tax reimbursement of 9000 came through a few days before my delivery and I finally ended up with 12,000 in my bank account."

"Good thing this money came through, because my doctor informed me that I would need a C-section. My father who had come down at the time to help me through the birth was livid. He said this was a ploy to just charge us more money," read the second passage.

Reacting to her post, fans poured their love taking to the comments section. One wrote, "Your mom is a very strong lady." Another fan said, "With interest amazing woman Neena aunty is. And so proud you make her everyday!" "This is indeed very encouraging!" commented a third. "Neenaji is the BEST!," said another.

Also Read | FRIENDS reunion: Your favourite sitcom was not always wholesome, here are 5 problematic plot lines

The autobiography will hit the stands on June 14 as per publisher Penguin Random House India. The book will take readers through her journey from her time at the National School of Drama (NSD) to moving to Bombay (Mumbai) in the 80s and her single parenthood. It will also address issues like film industry politics, the casting couch, and also what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather or guide.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
masaba gupta neena gupta actor neena gupta neena gupta movies + 2 more

Related Stories

Suhana Khan shared a sweet moment with her brother AbRam.
Suhana Khan shared a sweet moment with her brother AbRam.
bollywood

Suhana Khan gets a cute kiss from baby brother AbRam in throwback video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan was the first member of the family to wish her baby brother AbRam on his birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra wore seemingly similar outfits in two pictures but Madhu Chopra clearly had a favourite.
Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra wore seemingly similar outfits in two pictures but Madhu Chopra clearly had a favourite.
bollywood

Madhu Chopra says Priyanka 'carries haute couture better' than Deepika

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 27, 2021 11:23 AM IST
  • Actor Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra has reacted to a tweet comparing pictures of Priyanka and Deepika Padukone in similar looking outfits.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.