Neena Gupta says she would never 'poison' Masaba's thoughts about her dad Viv Richards: 'I loved him'

Actor Neena Gupta has opened up about the relationship and the mutual respect that she, West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards, and their daughter Masaba Gupta have for each other. She said that she would never poison Masaba's thoughts about him.

In an interview, Neena also said that she had Masaba because she loved Vivian, adding that love can't turn to hate overnight. Neena raised Masaba, although the latter spent a lot of time with her father while she was growing up.

Speaking to Bollywood Bubble, Neena said, "I had Masaba because I loved Vivian. And if you love somebody, you can’t hate somebody like that. You may not live or do things together – woh dheere dheere pata chalta hai (you get to know that slowly). But you can’t hate. Aisa toh nahi hota ki aaj love hai toh kal suddenly you hate (You can't love someone one and hate them the next). And how can you put this thing in your daughter’s mind about her father. I don’t want to and don’t feel it. Why should I poison her thoughts? I have respect for him, he respects me and so, she has respect for both of us. It’s a very simple thing.”

She added, “As far as love is concerned, I have come to a conclusion. What I have understood is that real love exists only between parents and children. Baki koi love nahi hota (Otherwise there is no love). Woh pehle lust hota hai, phir habit hoti hai (it's lust at first, then habit) then, it’s caring. This is what I think.”

Neena was recently seen in the film Sardar Ka Grandson, in which she plays Sardar. She will also be seen in Goodbye opposite Amitabh Bachchan. It will be followed by the sophomore season of Masaba Masaba on Netflix and Panchayat on Amazon Prime Video. She also has a film Dial 100, alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sakshi Tanwar.

Meanwhile, her autobiography Sach Kahun Toh will release on June 14, Penguin Random House India announced on Friday. From her time at the National School of Drama (NSD) to moving to Bombay (Mumbai) in the 80s and her single parenthood, the book will share Gupta's life story in the most "unapologetically honest" manner.

