Varun Sood poses with Divya Agarwal.
Varun Sood says he wasn't with girlfriend Divya Agarwal when she was being trolled, but she handled it 'beautifully'

  • Varun Sood has hailed his girlfriend Divya Agarwal for handling trolls with grace. He said that she was feeling very low at the time, and that he wasn't there with her.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 21, 2021 04:41 PM IST

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant Varun Sood has spoken about the trolling that his girlfriend Divya Agarwal had to face recently, when she was accused of not grieving appropriately for her father. Divya's father died last year.

In an interview, Varun said that he wasn't physically with Divya at the time, but admired the manner in which she conducted herself. Varun is currently in South Africa, where the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is being shot.

He told a leading daily, "When Divya was facing the trolls and was dealing with it, I wasn’t here. I had gone to Delhi, my home. I was constantly on the phone with her and was talking to her. She was feeling very low at that time but I am glad she very soon realised that they are useless people and have no other work."

He continued, "And her main aim at that time was to support her family and move on in life. I am very happy that she beautifully took care of her family and handled everything and till today the way she is handling everything is amazing."

Also read: Troll shames Divya Agarwal for posting about ‘private’ things like periods, gets schooled in return

Divya had shared screenshots of the hateful messages that she'd received after she posted pictures from a photoshoot, a week after her father's death. “I really don’t know what to say ... why do I have to feel guilty about moving on? My dad, my loss, my way of handling.. It’s sad to see people still want to demean you in such situations.. maybe the world is so toxic right now.. they only want to see people cry,” she wrote.

