Troll shames Divya Agarwal for posting about ‘private’ things like periods, gets schooled in return

Updated: May 19, 2020 17:24 IST

Divya Agarwal, who is currently in quarantine with her boyfriend Varun Sood, got shamed by a troll after she posted that she was on her period. She took to her Instagram stories to share a video of him lying down, as she ran her fingers through his hair. “When I’m in periods, he doesn’t know what to do,” she wrote.

The video earned the wrath of an Instagram user, who slammed Divya in a private message and advised her to ‘have some manners’. He wrote, “Bloody sh*t uh r..ab period bhi announce karogi kya...din me kitna ped lagati h wo bhi bata do fir (Are you going to announce your period too? Now all that is left is for you to talk about how many sanitary pads you change in a day).. have some manners yaar..apni private cheez q disclose krre ho (Why are you disclosing your private things?).”

Unfazed by the hate, Divya schooled the Instagram user. “Din me 10-12 pads* ho jate hai (Around 10-12 pads* in a day) — ask me as no one taught you right!” she replied. In another of her Instagram stories, she wrote “I’m on periods. Moody, yes, but I really wish to educate people. Shut up n pamper the girls around you dealing with it every month!”

Divya participated in the reality show Splitsvilla 10, and finished second on the show, along with Priyank Sharma. She then went on to win the first season of the reality show Ace of Space, where she met and fell in love with Varun.

Currently, Divya and Varun are gearing up to host a television show titled Ace The Quarantine, which will see them giving tasks to contestants. The couple has already shot a few episodes of the show from their home.

