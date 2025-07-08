Mira Rajput shares unseen pic of Shahid Kapoor holding their baby on 10th wedding anniversary. See pics

Mira Rajput shared a bunch of pictures with her husband-actor Shahid Kapoor as they clocked their 10th wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Mira posted unseen photo of Shahid and their children Misha Kapoor and Zain Kapoor. She also penned a sweet note. Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor got married in 2015.

Mira Rajput and Shahid Kapoor clock 10th wedding anniversary

The first photo, a candid one, showed Shahid looking at Mira Rajput with his arm around her. Both of them, dressed in ethnic outfits, smiled in the throwback black and white photo. A photo showed Shahid holding his baby in his arms. A picture showed a baby's hand placed on Mira's palm.

Another photo showed Shahid and Zain Kapoor lying in a hammock on a beach. The last photo showed Mira smiling as Shahid planted a kiss on her cheek. The photo was clicked during one of their vacations. Sharing the pictures, Mira wrote, "Ten years later, and you’re still the one— my forever (red heart emoji). You and I, we, us, and now (camera and nazar emojis)."

Reacting to the post, Farah Khan commented, “Heyyyy..happy anniversary.” Dia Mirza posted a rad heart emoji.

About Mira and Shahid

Shahid, 44, and Mira, 30, tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding ceremony in Delhi. They have two children: eight-year-old daughter Misha Kapoor, and son Zain, who is six years old. Both are currently studying at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Shahid and Misha keep their kids away from the public eye as much as possible and rarely post their pictures on social media.

About Shahid's films

Shahid was last seen in Deva which released on January 31. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, the film also featured Pooja Hegde alongside Shahid, who essayed the role of a police officer.

The actor will next star in Vishal Bhardwaj's untitled film. It will also mark the fourth collaboration for the actor and filmmaker after Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), and Rangoon (2017). The film will also have Triptii Dimri, Nana Patekar and Randeep Hooda with Vikrant Massey in a special appearance.