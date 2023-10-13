News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mission Raniganj box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film earns more than 18 crore in India in opening week

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 7: Akshay Kumar film earns more than 18 crore in India in opening week

HT Entertainment Desk
Oct 13, 2023 08:37 AM IST

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 7: The film released in the theatres on October 6. It is based on a true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill.

Mission Raniganj box office collection day 7: Helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, the film has been witnessing slight dips in its earnings at the domestic box office in the last few days. As per Sacnilk.com, Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue which released last week, has so far collected just over 18 crore in India. The film stars Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra in the lead roles. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar reveals why he got Canadian citizenship in the first place)

Akshay Kumar in a still from Mission Raniganj.
Mission Raniganj box office collection

As per the report, Mission Raniganj earned 1.3 crore nett in India on its seventh day, as per early estimates. The film earned 2.8 crore on day one, 4.8 crore on day two, 5 crore on day three and 1.50 crore each on day four and day five.

On day six the film minted 1.35 crore. So far, the film earned 18.25 crore in India. Mission Raniganj had an overall 9.26 per cent Hindi occupancy on Wednesday.

Akshay Kumar on Mission Raniganj

In the film, Akshay Kumar portrayed the role of Jaswant Singh Gill, a real-life unsung hero. talking about the film, he told news agency ANI, "Mission Raniganj is about 71 miners who were trapped three hundred and fifty feet below the coal mine and this Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill who was an engineer and was there at that time. Some people from France and from the UK also came. They all said that it is impossible to get them out, they're dead because there were almost trillion of gallons of water filled below with carbon dioxide sorted filling."

He added, "Then there comes a man who decides that I am going to save them. I don't know if there is any person who knows that it's sure death still he himself went down and took them out one by one and he himself came last. I have done so many films, this film won't be a commercial success but I can easily tell you it is the best film of my career…What matters to me is that I have made an honest film."

About Mission Raniganj

The film released in the theatres on October 6. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Ajay Kapoor. The film is based on the true life event of the late Jaswant Singh Gill, who led India's first successful coal mine rescue mission.

