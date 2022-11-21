Moushumi Chatterjee, Farah Khan, Johnny Lever and others attend Tabassum’s prayer meet in Mumbai

On Monday, Mausami Chatterji, Farah Khan, Jaaved Jaaferi and Alka Yagnik were among the many celebrities who arrived for the prayer meet of actor Tabassum Govil, in Mumbai. Tabassum died on Friday after suffering from two cardiac arrests, as per news agency PTI. She was 78. Also read: Tabassum of Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan fame dies at 78

Veteran actor Moushumi Chatterjee made a rare appearance at the meet. She was seen arriving at the venue with her daughter. Raza Murad, Johnny Lever, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Aman Verma and Nitin Mukesh were also seen at the meeting to extend their condolences to Tabassum’s family.

Alka Yagnik, Farah Khan and Jaaved Jaaferi at Tabassum's prayer meet. (Varinder Chawla)( (Varinder Chawla))

Neil Nitin Mukesh, Nitin Mukesh, Raza Murad and Johnny Lever at Tabassum's prayer meet. (Varinder Chawla)( (Varinder Chawla))

Tabassum’s family at prayer meet in Mumbai. (Varinder Chawla)((Varinder Chawla))

Tabassum marked her debut in films as a child artist in 1947 and was popularly known as Baby Tabassum. She started off with films like Nargis, Mera Suhaag, Manjhdhar and Bari Behen in the late 1940s. She played Meena Kumari's childhood avatar in 1952 film Baiju Bawra and also had a role in Mughal-e-Azam. She later played supporting roles as an adult in films like Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986), Naache Mayuri (1986), Sur Sangam (1985) and Gambler (1971).

She was perhaps best known for hosting the celebrity talk show Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan from 1972 to 1993 on Doordarshan. In 2016, she made her television comeback with Rajshri Productions' show Pyaar Ke Do Naam: Ek Raadha, Ek Shyaam. She was also the editor of a Hindi magazine.

Talking about Tabassum's death, her brother-in-law Arun Govil said that her health deteriorated after she caught a little cold and cough. He said she also suffered from ‘gastrointestinal problems’ in during final days. Her last rites were performed on Friday, and she had a ‘peaceful last journey’ as she wanted to not share the news of ‘her demise for at least two days’.

Tabassum was married to Vijay Govil. They have a son, Hoshang Govil who is also an actor.

