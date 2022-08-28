Nawazuddin Siddiqui now understands why actresses take long in vanity van: 'Itna taam jhaam hota hai'

Nawazuddin recently made headlines when his first look from his upcoming film Haddi was revealed. The actor plays a dual role in the film, one of a woman and another of a transgender and was even compared to Archana Puran Singh due to the wig he sported. Nawazuddin has confessed he has now understood why actresses take so much time in getting ready for a shot. Also read: Archana Puran Singh reacts to being compared to Nawazuddin’s first look from Haddi

Director Akshat Ajay Sharma, Haddi is a revenge drama. He had met Akshat on the sets of Sacred Games, on which he was an assistant director. The actor has revealed in an interview that he takes three hours to get ready for the shot.

Talking about how he now has more respect for actresses, he told Bombay Times, "My daughter was very upset when she saw me dressed as a woman. She now knows that it’s for a role and is fine now. I must say this, after this experience, I have huge respect for actresses who do this on a daily basis. Itna saara taam jhaam hota hai. Hair, make-up, kapde, nails... pura sansar leke chalna padta hai (there are so many things, hair, make-up, clothes, nails…they take the whole world with them). Now I know why an actress may take longer than her male counterpart to get out of her vanity van. It’s absolutely justified. I will have more patience now (laughs)!”

Nawazuddin featured in a silver dress and soft curls in his first look from Haddi. His fans found his look similar to that of Archana Puran Singh. Reacting to it, Archana told Hindustan Times, “It’s the hairstyle which has become synonymous with me that is causing all these comparisons. I’ve used this side-parted look during the early part of Kapil show.”

