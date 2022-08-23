Archana Puran Singh reacts to being compared to Nawazuddin’s first look from Haddi, says it’s a compliment

When actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui unveiled the first look of his upcoming, Haddi, this morning, little could anyone have anticipated the avalanche of reactions it would garner. Nawaz’s look is not only being appreciated for a gender-defying makoever, but also for its uncanny, and probably unintentional, resemblance to an everyday television personality synonymous with primetime comedy shows. Neither by design nor by default, Archana Puran Singh found herself to be at the receiving end of comparisons to Nawaz’s look. In the official trailer released on Nawazuddin’s Instagram, the actor can be seen sitting in a diva-esque pose in a shimmery low-cut dress as he bleeds from his right hand while resting his bejwelled left hand near his face. Kohl-lined eyes and a bold red lip finish his look. The side-parted hair and the posture led many to believe that it was Archana Puran Singh making another entry into films.

But being the sport that she is, Archana had only nice things to say about the comparisons. “It’s the hairstyle which has become synonymous with me that is causing all these comparisons. I’ve used this side-parted look during the early part of Kapil show (The Kapil Sharma Show),” she replied over a Whatsapp text. When asked about how she feels about the comparisons, she says, “All I can say is its a huge compliment to be compared to Nawaz in ANY way possible.”

Well, now that’s called taking things in one’s stride.

