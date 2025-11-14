Palak Muchhal on Guinness world record: It's a global achievement

Singer Palak Muchhal, known for her soulful hits, has now made it to the Guinness Book of World Records not for her music, but for her extraordinary humanitarian work. Through her Palak Palash Charitable Foundation, she has helped fund 3947 heart surgeries for underprivileged children across India. Palak Muchhal

Speaking to us she says, "I have received a 'hall of fame' by the Guinness book of world records for my charity work, it's a global achievement and I'm truly grateful for the honour. I have been singing for heart patients since I was seven years old. I have been running concerts 'Save little hearts' where the remuneration from every concert I perform goes towards the surgeries of the kids suffering from heart diseases. So far 3947 kids have been operated. There are 416 kids in my waiting list, who I am working hard for. I hope I can continue singing for these kids who need me."

When asked about how she celebrated the achievement she adds, "Celebration is part of daily life, not that records don't mean anything to me, they reassure you that you are walking the right path. The cause I'm working for makes me experience human emotions everyday and I attend the surgeries when a kid is getting sponsored through my concert. I try to be at the hospital and doctors allow me to be in the operation theatre. I recite the Gita, Navkar mantra and shlokas. When the doctor tells me 'Badhai ho Palak tumhara bachcha bach gaya' that's when I celebrate."

According to reports, the singer will have another reason to celebrate soon, her brother and musician Palash is marrying vice-captain of the Indian women's national team, Smriti Mandhana on November 20, 2025, in Smriti's hometown of Sangli. When asked about the same she says, "It's too soon to say anything but all of us are very happy."