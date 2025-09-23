Parineeti Chopra flaunts baby bump for first time in YouTube vlog, jokes ‘it’s been eight months’

Actor Parineeti Chopra, who is expecting her first child with politician Raghav Chadha, made a comeback on YouTube by sharing a new video in which she proudly flaunted her baby bump for the very first time. Parineeti Chopra and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha took to Instagram in August to share the pregnancy news.

Parineeti Chopra flaunts her baby bump

On Tuesday, Parineeti posted a video on YouTube with the title: Take Two of My YouTube Journey. She posted the video eight months after she forayed into YouTube, and started the video by quipping, “It’s been eight months… of my YouTube journey.”

Following this, she enters the frame by flaunting her baby bump for the first time in public. In the video, Parineeti is dressed in a comfortable white T-shirt layered with a floral-printed dress.

In the later part of the video, Parineeti is seen sitting down while reflecting back on her YouTube journey, admitting that she initially had no idea what direction to take or how to begin. In a quirky way, she mentions that she can’t share her daily routine in the vlogs, or start cooking for the videos as she just knows how to make black coffee. “We will have to call Dilip (Farah Khan’s cook),” she joked.

Parineeti also shared that she doesn’t know how to do podcasts too on her channel, or do reaction videos. The actor ends by promising to be more regular in posting videos on her channel, and give a more authentic and unfiltered view into her life through the videos.

Parineeti, Raghav to embrace parenthood

Last month, Parineeti and Raghav took to Instagram to announce that they are having their first baby. “Our little universe … on its way. Blessed beyond measure,” they wrote in a joint post, sharing a picture of a white and gold cake with 1 + 1 = 3 written on it, along with the design of baby feet. They also shared a video of Parineeti and Raghav taking a walk in a park while sweetly holding hands.

Parineeti and Raghav got engaged in May 2023 at Kapurthala House in New Delhi. They got married in September of the same year at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Raghav hinted on The Great Indian Kapil Show in August that they will have a baby soon and said, “Denge, aapko denge… good news jaldi denge! (We’ll give you good news soon!)”