Pippa Twitter reviews: Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur win praise for war film; AR Rahman's music called 'outstanding'

Pippa premiered on Prime Video on Friday. The film features Ishaan Khatter as the real-life war hero Captain Balram Singh Mehta along with Mrunal Thakur, Priyanshu Painyuli and Soni Razdan in pivotal roles. Many on X (formerly Twitter) have reviewed the Raja Krishna Menon directorial. Many are praising the performances in the war movie that is based on the book The Burning Chaffees by Brigadier Balram Singh Mehta. Others can't get over the music by AR Rahman. Also read: Ishaan Khatter’s rumoured girlfriend Chandni Bainz reviews Pippa, Mira Rajput is proud of him Pippa receives rave reviews for its powerful story and AR Rahman's music.

Twitter reviews Pippa

Ishaan Khatter-starrer war film Pippa is a thrilling narrative of a landmark moment in history during the Indo-Pakistan war of 1971, which was pivotal in Bangladesh’s struggle for independence. Reviewing Pippa, an X user said, “Pippa starring Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal and Priyanshu follows the Mehta siblings and the Indian army's involvement in the Bangladesh Liberation War. AR Rahman delivers a haunting score. A compelling war drama with an outstanding soundtrack.”

Another said, "Excellent performances, strong script, emotional rollercoaster, well shot, technically fine period war film with understated poignant score by @arrahman. Captures the sudden, brutal hit of war and human relationships beautifully." Another review read, "Great acting and a fantastic performance by all the actors. AR Rahman's music will give you chills, especially in War scenes. A must-watch for all to know Division of Pakistan and Bangladesh formation."

A person also said, “Fantastic film. Brilliant performance. Emotionally engaging and very well made. I loved the cinematography and sound design. Amazing work. Kudos to the team. There is a whole symphony track at the end credits. A great watch.”

About Pippa

The film is based on the life of Captain Balram Singh Mehta of India's 45 Cavalry regiment, who along with his siblings fought on the eastern front during the India-Pakistan War of 1971. Pippa is an adaptation of real-life events that happened during the Battle of Garibpur in 1971. The film directed by Raja Krishna Menon has been produced by RSVP Movies and Roy Kapur Films.

Raja Krishna Menon on Pippa

"It is easier to make bombastic, jingoistic, ‘we are going to kill everybody’, or ‘chop off people’s head' (kind of films). I was fortunate that the universe was right for the film from the producers, actors, technicians and everybody who is part of it, we all agreed that’s not the film that we are going to make, and managed to stick through it,” the director told PTI in a recent interview.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON