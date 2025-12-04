Priyanka Chopra feels she achieved 'lot more variety' in Bollywood than her work in Hollywood: ‘Hoping for more growth’

In September this year, Priyanka Chopra completed ten years in the US as an actor. A journey that started with the show Quantico has carried on with mega shows like Citadel and tentpole films such as Heads of State. In a recent interview, the actor said she feels she has achieved more variety in her work in the West than back in India. Priyanka Chopra in a still from The Matrix Resurrections.

Priyanka Chopra compares Hollywood and Bollywood careers

Speaking with news agency PTI from LA, Priyanka analysed her career both in the West and in India. She said, "If you look at my Hindi filmography or Indian filmography, there's a lot more variety than I have been able to achieve in my international work. I'm hoping to be able to create diversity and to be able to do really interesting work in my English language work as well, like I did in my Bollywood films. So there's a lot more growth that I'm hoping for to achieve there. I'm still quite early in my growth in Hollywood.”

Priyanka Chopra’s journey in the entertainment world began after she won Miss World 2000 at the age of 18. This led to a film debut in 2003. She found immediate success and critical acclaim with films like Andaz, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Aitraaz, and Fashion. Eventually, she established herself as the Hindi film industry’s leading female star in the 2010s, before heading to Hollywood in 2016.

Talking about her Hollywood career so far, Priyanka added, “But I'm in a really interesting place where I have an amazing opportunity to work with different kinds of filmmakers from all around the world. And I'm grabbing that with both hands.”

Priyanka Chopra's comeback to Indian cinema

Internationally, Priyanka has featured in supporting roles in major films, including Baywatch and The Matrix Resurrection, while also headlining notable shows such as Citadel and Quantico, as well as films like Heads of State. Priyanka is returning to Indian cinema in 2027 with SS Rajamouli’s Varanasi, which also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The film will be her first Indian release in eight years.