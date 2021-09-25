Priyanka Chopra shows off pretty outfit at Global Citizen live, cheers for Elton John. See pics

Priyanka Chopra hosted the Global Citizen Live event in Paris on Saturday. She flew in in the morning and shared pictures and videos from backstage on Instagram Stories.

Pictures from the event show her in a blue and black dress with leaves stitched at the bottom. She showed off her dress to the audience and even flashed a peace sign. +

In videos shared on her Instagram, she said, “Here I am! Global Citizen live baby, in Paris." She also shared a video of Elton John performing on stage. He sang Rocketman. “Over the next 24 hours, we are going to see the world of politics, music and activism come together with two urgent goals: to defend the planet and defeat poverty,” she wrote with Elton's video.

Global Citizen live is an around-the-world event to raise awareness on climate change, vaccine equality and famine. Concerts staged in New York, Paris, Lagos, Rio, Sydney, Mumbai and more will be broadcast globally for the event, scheduled to coincide with the UN General Assembly.

Ed Sheeran will perform in Paris alongside Elton John, with Doja Cat, Black Eyed Peas and Stormzy supporting. And then there will be Femi Kuti in Nigeria, Alok in Rio, and Duran Duran and Kylie Minogue in London. Billie Eilish, BTS, Coldplay will also perform.

Global Citizen said it wants one billion trees planted, one billion vaccines delivered to the poorest countries and meals for 41 million people on the brink of famine.

Global Citizen describes itself as a movement with a mission to end extreme poverty by 2030. Its app uses incentives such as concert tickets to encourage users into pressuring governments on issues around sustainability and equality.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Ghebreyesus, lent his support to the latest campaign, urging vaccine equality.