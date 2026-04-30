Rahul Roy gets support from Farah Khan, Sonu Sood after slamming people for mocking him over Instagram reels

Actor Sonu Sood also shared, “Keep Rocking Brother”, with actor Shilpa Shirodkar mentioning, “We must to do what we have to do Rahul… let the others do the talking… All the best to you forever.”

Filmmaker Farah Khan was among the first to extend her support, leading the wave of solidarity. She took to the comment section to share, “Good luck to you Rahul”.

After Rahul issued a strongly worded statement calling out those who mocked him over the reels, while also hinting at financial strain due to pending legal dues, the actor found himself receiving an outpouring of support from several members of the entertainment industry.

Actor Rahul Roy has called out those who mocked him for featuring in Instagram reels with content creator Dr Vanita Ghadhage. In a note, he hinted at financial struggles amid ongoing legal cases, urging critics to help him find work instead of ridiculing him. Since then, several voices from the film industry have rallied behind him, with Farah Khan , Sonu Sood, and Anupam Kher extending their support.

Rahul Roy hints at financial struggle On Wednesday, Rahul took to Instagram to share a note that seemed to address him getting mocked for the reels on social media. He slammed people who are ridiculing his “simplicity” or making fun of his “struggles”.

“I do my work with honesty and modesty. I have some legal matters to pay for, and these are not from today—they are from before the brain stroke happened. If you mock my simplicity or make fun of my struggles, it says less about me and more about you. If you are truly so concerned, then help me find some genuine and decent work so I can pay for these cases. At least I am earning through hard work, not by mocking others,” Rahul wrote.

In the note, Rahul emphasised that staying active remains a priority for him following his recovery from the brain stroke. He shared, “And after the brain stroke, it is important for me to stay active. I want to work for as long as I am alive. It keeps my mind active and gives me the sense of purpose and responsibility that I am still working today. Yes, it may hurt a little sometimes, but you cannot break me.”

It all started when Rahul got into the spotlight on social media after several reels featuring him with a content creator, who goes by the handle Dr Vanita Ghadage Desai, surfaced. In one reel, he was seen dancing to Tere Dar Pe Sanam, a song belonging to the 1993 film Phir Teri Kahaani Yaad Aayi, featuring Rahul opposite Pooja Bhatt. While some social media users expressed concern for Rahul after the reels surfaced, others trolled him, dismissing the videos as cringe.

Rahul Roy became an overnight sensation with his debut film, Aashiqui (1990). After the initial success, Rahul was seen in Junoon (1992), Dilwale Kabhi Na Hare (1992) and Gumrah (1993). But his subsequent films failed to click at the box office, leading to a career decline. He returned to the limelight years later when he won the first season of the reality show Bigg Boss in 2007. In 2020, the actor suffered a brain stroke while he was shooting for LAC — Live the Battle in Kargil. He has since made a full recovery.