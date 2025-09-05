Raj Kundra shares how his father reacted when he started dating Shilpa Shetty: ‘Kya actresses ke saath…’

In a candid conversation on Farah Khan’s latest YouTube vlog, businessman and actor Raj Kundra opened up about his love story with wife Shilpa Shetty. Raj's father was sceptical about his son dating an actor, but after meeting Shilpa, he quickly changed his mind.

Raj talks about love at first sight

Raj revealed that it was love at first sight when he saw Shilpa. However, his father initially wasn’t too thrilled about his son dating an actor. Sharing the family’s first impression, Raj said, “My father said, ‘Arre yaar, kya actresses ke saath lag gaya hai? Daru piti hai, cigarette piti hai. (What are you doing with an actress? They drink alcohol, they smoke cigarettes).” But Raj encouraged him to meet Shilpa before making any assumptions.

After their meeting, all doubts vanished. “They met her and said, ‘Tu ja side mein, we live with her now,’ (They met her and said, ‘You move aside, we live with her now)” Raj joked, adding that even his parents had love at first sight with Shilpa.

Shilpa chimed in with a smile, saying, “My in-laws love me more than they love Raj.” To which Raj nodded in agreement, and Farah laughed, calling it “the best, yaar!”

Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty first met in 2007 during the launch of Shilpa’s perfume line, S2, in the UK, where Raj was helping with promotions. Their professional collaboration soon blossomed into a romantic relationship. The couple tied the knot in a grand ceremony on 22 November 2009. They welcomed their first child, a son named Viaan in 2012. Nearly eight years later, they became parents again through surrogacy, welcoming their daughter Samisha in 2020.

Raj and Shilpa in the news

Shilpa and Raj recently announced the closure of her popular Mumbai-based restaurant, Bastian Bandra, once a favourite celebrity hangout frequently spotted by paparazzi. The news was shared on her Instagram on Wednesday. This update comes amid serious legal trouble, as Shilpa and her husband Raj Kundra have been accused in a ₹60 crore fraud case filed by businessman Deepak Kothari, director of Lotus Capital Financial Services Ltd. Their lawyer, Prashant Patil, has strongly denied the allegations in a statement to ANI.

Shilpa and Raj’s current projects

Shilpa is currently seen as a judge on Super Dancer Season 5 alongside Geeta Kapur and Marzi Pestonji. Up next, she returns to Kannada cinema after 18 years with KD: The Devil, sharing screen space with Dhruva Sarja, Sanjay Dutt, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah, and Nora Fatehi. Meanhwile, Raj is currently busy promoting his Punjabi film Mehar along with Geeta Basra which released on September 5.