Ram Gopal Varma breaks silence on influencing Dhurandhar: ‘Aditya Dhar was inspired by Satya, mixed it with patriotism'

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has finally reacted to the ongoing debate about similarities between Dhurandhar and his cult classic Satya. The discussion began after a video comparing scenes from the two films went viral on social media, suggesting that director Aditya Dhar may have borrowed heavily from RGV’s iconic gangster drama. Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma stated that influences are common in filmmaking. Despite the discussions, RGV continues to support Dhurandhar, praising its sequel's trailer and hinting at exciting developments in the storyline.

Ram Gopal Varma on inspiring Dhurandhar Interestingly, RGV had earlier praised Dhurandhar on social media and posted multiple tweets in support of the film after its release. However, after the comparison video started circulating online, the veteran filmmaker addressed the issue in a recent interview. Speaking to DNA, RGV said that influence is an inevitable part of filmmaking. "See, whether Aditya Dhar did it consciously or not, eventually, all filmmakers will go back to something they've seen, or they got inspired by, and they're bound to be influenced."

RGV further explained that even his own films have been shaped by earlier works. He revealed that his 1989 film Shiva drew inspiration from Bruce Lee’s Return of the Dragon and Sunny Deol’s Arjun. Similarly, he admitted that Satya also carried elements influenced by classic gangster films like The Godfather and Goodfellas.

"So likewise, when I spoke to Aditya, he told me, 'I was mainly influenced by Satya and Company, and then I mixed them, and put some patriotism'. That was his first idea," RGV added.

RGV’s statement indicates that Aditya openly acknowledged drawing inspiration from Satya and Company while developing the concept for Dhurandhar. According to the filmmaker, such influences are common in cinema and integral to the creative process.

Despite the online debate, RGV has continued to support the franchise. When the trailer of Dhurandhar 2 was released recently, he shared an enthusiastic reaction on social media.

"This is STRATOSPHERIC LEVEL .. @AdityaDharFilms is on a RAMPAGE of REVENGE #Dhurandhar2 (sic)."

About Dhurandhar 2 Fans are now buzzing not just about the release date of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, set for 19 March 2026, with paid previews starting the night before, but also about what the sequel’s storyline will explore. Trailer reactions and online discussions suggest viewers are speculating whether The Revenge will delve deeper into the mysterious identity of Bade Sahab, a shadowy figure teased in post‑credit scenes, and how RAW agent Ranveer Singh’s character will confront a broader geopolitical web of betrayal and espionage hinted at in the film’s promotional material.

Some fans are also debating if the sequel will reveal more about the legacy of Akshaye Khanna’s Rehman Dakait‑inspired character, despite his apparent fate in the first film. Meanwhile, the original Dhurandhar remains one of the biggest blockbusters in recent memory, grossing over ₹1,300 crore worldwide and ranking among the highest‑grossing Indian films of all time, breaking numerous box office records along the way.