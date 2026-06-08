Ram Gopal Varma says Inde Navarrette's act in Obsession reminded him of Urmila Matondkar from Kaun?

On Sunday, RGV took to X and shared a video clip featuring a scene from Kaun?, in which Urmila's character appears at a door and asks, “Kaun?”. Her expression then turns creepy and unsettling. The clip also included the viral scene from Obsession. Sharing the video, the filmmaker wrote, “I remembered this shot of Urmila from KAUN after watching OBSESSION."

The horror film Obsession has become the talk of the town. The film, which has emerged as one of the biggest hits of the year, recently received praise from filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma . The director has now revealed that one particular scene from the movie reminded him of Urmila Matondkar 's performance in Kaun?.

Fans agreed with Ram Gopal Varma's observation. One comment read, “Make a new one with Urmila. Maybe something along the lines of Obsession.” Another wrote, “Almost same to same.” A fan commented, “The girl's expressions and acting in Obsession are at most 10 per cent of that one expression by Urmila. Urmila's performance in Kaun and Bhoot are masterclasses in acting in the thriller/horror genre.” Another user wrote, “Nah, man, Urmila is on another level. The first clip is creepy even now. Inde Navarrette's clip isn't creeping me out after the first look in the theatre.” Another comment read, “Nothing can ever match this. Urmila was phenomenal in this film.”

RGV had earlier heaped praise on Obsession, declaring that he was obsessed with the film. He wrote on X, “Am obsessed with Obsession. Till even a few weeks before, the whole industry believed that only big-budget, star-studded, VFX spectacle films would pull audiences into theatres, and now Obsession reset that button. No big stars, no grand locations, no lavish production design, no foreign shoots, no top technicians. Contrary to its reported budget of ₹7 crore, it’s easy to see its pure making cost cannot be more than ₹70 lakh minus technical fees, considering it is entirely shot in exactly three locations.”

About Kaun? Released in 1999, Kaun? is a psychological thriller directed by Ram Gopal Varma and written by Anurag Kashyap. The film starred Urmila Matondkar in the lead role alongside Manoj Bajpayee and Sushant Singh. It was reportedly shot in just 15 days. Over the years, Kaun? has attained cult status and is often regarded as one of Bollywood's finest psychological thrillers.