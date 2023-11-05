Ranbir Kapoor and Arijit Singh impress fans as they bend down on their knees to greet each other on stage. Watch

Arijit Singh performed at his Chandigarh concert on Saturday and gave his fans a surprise as he was joined by Ranbir Kapoor on stage. Arijit has sung Ranbir's latest song Satranga for his upcoming film Animal and the actor was believed to be in Chandigarh for the film promotions. Now a video of them greeting each other by kneeling down and bowing down their heads has gone viral. And fans of both the singer and the actor cannot praise them enough on social media. Also read: Animal song Satranga: Not everything seems well in Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's marriage Ranbir Kapoor and Arijit Singh give respect to each other at the singer's Chandigarh concert.

Ranbir and Arijit in Chandigarh

A paparazzo shared a video from Arijit Singh's concert on Instagram and captioned it: “The Humbleness, The Respect, The admiration #Animal #RanbirKapoor #ArijitSingh #Satranga.”

Commenting on the video, a fan wrote, “Perfect example of give respect & take respect.” Another wrote, “Respect to each other.” One more called the moment, “two goat's in one frame.” A fan even recalled Ranbir's 2011 film and wrote, “Rockstar yaad aa geya.” A comment also read: “Ranbir X Arijit (heart emoji)”.

The Ranbir and Arijit combination

Arijit has sung several songs for Ranbir which turned out to be their biggest chartbusters. Among them are some of Ranbir's best songs like Channa Mereya and the title track from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Kesariya from Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, Sooraj Dooba Hai from Roy, Agar Tum Saath Ho from Tamasha, Dilliwali Girlfriend and Ilahi from Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani , Phir Le Aya Dil from Barfi and many more.

More about Animal

Ranbir is now gearing up for the release of his film, Animal. Helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. It is all set to hit the theatres on December 1 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Unveiling the song Satranga from Animal, T-series had shared a post with the caption: “ The magical combination of #RanbirKapoor and @arijitsingh is back!” The song has been written by Siddharth and Garima, with music by Shreyas Puranik.

