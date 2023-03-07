Ranbir Kapoor says he wants to take a break from films after Animal: 'Haven't signed a film yet, I'm not looking...'

After being away for four years after Sanju (2018), Ranbir Kapoor had back-to-back releases in 2022 with Shamshera and Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva. He also made cameo appearances in the films Rocket Gang and Govinda Naam Mera. The actor recently shared that after his next two films' release, he would like to take a break to see where he stands as an actor. (Also read: Ranbir Kapoor reunites with daughter Raha Kapoor ahead of Holi, hides her from paparazzi at airport)

Besides his recent two actings, 2022 was also eventful for Ranbir as he got married to actor Alia Bhatt and they welcomed their first child, daughter Raha Kapoor on November 6, 2022. His rom-com Tu Jhooti Main Makkar, directed by Luv Ranjan, releases in theatres on Wednesday. He is paired opposite Shraddha Kapoor for the first time in the film.

While promoting the film, the actor also spoke about why he's not inclined to sign anything up after he's done with his work commitments this year. In an interview with GOODTiMES, Ranbir said, "I've not signed anything after Animal. I haven't signed a film yet and I'm not looking for anything also. I would like to take a little bit of a break to understand after Tu Jhooti Main Makkar and Animal where I stand, where the film industry stands."

The actor also added that the reason he felt he needed to take a step back was so he can access the state of the industry as well. He stated, "I think there has been a huge correction the film industry also, post pandemic, about the stories, about budgets, actor fees. I think that the industry is going through a correction phase and I think by next we will back on our feet."

Ranbir made his acting debut with Sonam Kapoor in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Sawaariya in 2007. The film did not well at the box office as it clashed with Farah Khan's Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family saga Animal will be released on August 11, 2023. The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Triptii Dimri.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON