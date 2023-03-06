Ranbir Kapoor reunites with daughter Raha Kapoor ahead of Holi, hides her from paparazzi at airport

Ranbir Kapoor on Monday was spotted at Kalina airport in Mumbai as he went to pick up daughter Raha Kapoor. Raha was with Alia Bhatt in Kashmir where the actor was filming for her upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Ranbir, on the other hand, stayed back for the promotions of his film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, releasing on March 8. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor is 'terribly missing' daughter Raha Kapoor as she joins mom Alia Bhatt for her Kashmir shoot

Ranbir was seen at the arrival gate in his car. He held Raha close to shield her from the media who reached the airport. Ranbir and Alia continue to hide their daughter from being photographed. They had earlier requested media and paparazzi about the same.

It seems like Raha returned to Mumbai just on time, before her first Holi. While she will be with her family, it's not known if Alia, too, has returned with her. She wasn't seen at the airport.

Ranbir Kapoor and Raha Kapoor at Mumbai airport. (Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

Earlier, Ranbir shared his feelings about celebrating first Holi with Raha. He told the news agency ANI, “This Holi is special as it's my and Alia's first Holi as a married couple and also as parents. I feel totally blessed that we have such a beautiful baby girl in our life and I don't think that there's any bigger blessing than that.”

He also hinted that he might miss the festival as Alia and Raha were away in Kashmir for the Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani shoot. "Alia is in Kashmir for the 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Ki Kahani' shoot. Raha is also with her. I miss them terribly. I can't wait till they come back on 9th March," Ranbir said.

Alia and Ranbir got married at their Mumbai home Vastu in April last year. The couple announced the news of Alia's pregnancy in late June and welcomed Raha into their lives in November last year.

Ranbir will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhooti Main Makkaar alongside Shraddha Kapoor, which will be released on March 8. Besides this, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Alia's next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, will be releasing on 28 July 2023.

