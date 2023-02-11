Rohit Pathak: Only being on field can fetch you more work

Coming from a non-film background, actor Rohit Pathak asserts that saying no to work is not an easy option as visibility is a must.

“So, playing a good or a bad guy is not a choice! Coming from a theatre background I very well know that just any character can click on screen. It has happened in the past and will always be so. I hardly think on parameters like role length or number of scenes. For me, momentum of visibility should be maintained. Only being on field can fetch you more work and that matters,” says Jannat, Dharavi Bank and Siya actor.

There was time when Pathak was working on TV, films but felt a need to restart as he was not able to make a headway. “The medium of cinema is too huge. None can predict what will work in terms of success. It was only after my Tamil film Theeran... (2017) with Karthi and Rakulpreet Singh that things changed for me overnight. My character was whole heartedly accepted and I knew it was time to start on clean slate. After that I worked across regional cinema including Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Trust me, this changed the course for me in Hindi belt too.”

Currently, Pathak is keeping busy with a good number of projects. “My multi-lingual film Martin with Dhruva Sarja, where I play the antagonist, is slated for this year along with a web series directed by Umesh Bisht. So, finally, good work is happening and I have reached the bracket where I can take a call to say yes or no to a project,” concludes Pathak.