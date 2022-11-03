Double XL reminds Romi Bhatia of being body-shamed in her youth; tells Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha: 'I wanted to cry'

Former Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and his wife Romi Bhatia watched the upcoming film Double XL at a special screening recently. In a video shared a paparazzo account, Romi is seen telling the film’s cast that the story reminded her of her own traumatic experiences with body-shaming when she was young. Double XL stars Sonakshi Sinha and Huma Qureshi, along with Zaheer Iqbal. Also read: Farah Khan says she relates to Huma Qureshi, Sonakshi Sinha's Double XL

Directed by Satramm Ramani, Double XL is based on the lives of two plus-sized women, played by Huma and Sonakshi Sinha, and how they battle a society that judges people based on their body sizes. A special screening was organises for some celebs in Mumbai recently prior to the film’s release where many noted filmmakers watched it. Now, a new video shows Kapil and Romi exiting the theatre after catching another screening, with the latter sharing her review of the film with its team.

The video shows Huma’s brother and the film’s producer Saqib Saleem escorting Kapil before the former cricketer introduces Saqib, Huma, and Sonakshi to his wife Romi. Praising the film, Romi tells the actors, “You girls have lived my life. When we met (points at Kapil), I was that size. I wanted to cry because when we got engaged, people would say he is marrying that aunty. I swear, I have lived it. I loved every minute of your film. I was poking him saying, 'hamari yaad nahi aayi' (didn’t you get reminded of us).”

Calling the film a ‘must watch’, Romi added that she has already texted several of her WhatsApp groups to watch the film, eliciting some gratitude from the actors. Earlier, filmmaker Farah Khan had also praised the film, saying she found it relatable. In a video from the film’s special screening for directors, Farah said, “Being a double XL myself, and I thought the boys were very cute also, the girls were wonderful but the boys were very cute also.” She further said, “I think all of us who are constantly dieting or trying to lose weight or everybody, all of us will identify with it.”

Double XL releases in theatres on November 4. Apart from Huma, Sonakshi, and Zaheer, the film features cricketer Shikhar Dhawan in a cameo in what is his first film appearance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON