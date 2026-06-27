Saif Ali Khan says knife attacker cut son Jeh, discusses forgiving him: ‘He tried to kill me’

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times during an attempted burglary at his Mumbai residence in Bandra on January 16, 2025. The actor sustained six stab wounds, including one near his spine. In a recent interaction with Mojo Story, Saif spoke about the incident and shared whether he will ever be able to forgive the attacker. Saif Ali Khan faced brutal knife attack in 2025.

'He had cut Jeh a little bit' Narrating what happened on the night of the attempted burglary, when his son Jeh was attacked, Saif told Mojo Story, "We all processed differently. It was an insane thing. This burglar broke into the bathroom window, and the next thing is that we are lying in bed and this Nanny comes in and tell us that there is somebody in Jeh’s room and is holding a knife and asking for money. I went to the baby’s room and he was holding the baby, and he had cut the baby a little bit and he had cut the maid a little bit. Maybe if I had put the lights on, and if I had asked him, do you know where you are, and do you know what you’re doing and I could have made him talk it out. But something took over me and I did jump on him, and we had a fist fight. He went crazy with his knives, and there were cuts and blood everywhere. Just then, my maid came in and chucked him across the room."

'I thought I might die' Saif admitted that he felt he might die in that moment after sustaining the knife injuries. He also spoke about forgiving his attacker. He said, "I was white kurta pyjama covered in blood, and at one point, I was lying on the floor, I thought I might die. At that point, I really wanted to be with Taimur and I asked him if he will accompany me to the hospital, and he asked me, 'are you going to die?' I told him no and we went to the hospital together. I even wanted to forgive this guy because I think he made a huge mistake, and I think he was not looking for a fight. I would be happy to forgive him, but that part where he tried to kill me is something that I am finding hard to let go. It’s a question of haves and have not and it is the inequality that has led to this."

After the incident, Mumbai Police arrested the accused, 30-year-old Mohammad Shariful Islam, a Bangladeshi national, in Thane three days later.