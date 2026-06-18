Saif Ali Khan gets emotional as Winchester College honours dad Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi: ‘Family is immensely proud’

Saif fondly remembered how his father began his cricketing journey at the institution and said, “As a former pupil of Winchester College myself, it’s a great privilege to return here today to honour my father’s legacy. Winchester was where my father’s cricketing journey truly began. It was a place he spoke of with great affection, not only for the sport but for the friendships, values and experiences that shaped him.”

On June 13, Winchester College held a special ceremony to unveil a commemorative plaque at the college’s cricket pavilion, Hunter Tent, in Tiger’s honour. The ceremony was part of Wykeham Day, the college’s annual summer celebration for pupils, staff, alumni and their families. Tiger’s legacy and his connection to one of Britain’s oldest schools were celebrated there.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan headed to the UK recently to honour his father, the late Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, fondly known as Tiger Pataudi. A special ceremony was held at Winchester College, of which Saif and Tiger are both alumni, to honour the former cricketer with a commemorative plaque. The actor remarked on how proud the family was of this honour.

The actor also spoke of how proud the family was, adding, “Our family is immensely proud and grateful that Winchester College has chosen to honour him in this way. We hope this plaque will inspire future generations of pupils, just as Winchester inspired him.”

Sir Richard Stagg, Warden of Winchester College, said: “Tiger Pataudi remains one of the most distinguished figures in the history of cricket, and a source of immense pride to Winchester College. He was a cricketing prodigy at the School, beating a record for runs scored in a season set by Douglas Jardine in 1919. He went on to become a great cricketer and a leader of Indian cricket. It is especially fitting that, in honouring Tiger’s legacy, we also celebrate the deep and enduring connections between the United Kingdom and India, and our shared love of the game.”