After co-star blames Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor for Agent Vinod failure, actor calls film 'ahead of its time'

After Agent Vinod co-star Lalit Parimoo claimed that excessive interference from lead actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan contributed to the project's failure, Saif has now opened up about the film. In a recent interaction, the actor described Agent Vinod as being "ahead of its time" while also calling it a "vanity project." Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor in a still from Sriram Raghavan's Agent Vinod.

'We made some mistakes' Speaking to Variety India, Saif said that filmmaker Sriram Raghavan packed too many ideas into the film, which ultimately prevented it from being a tightly structured project. He said, “I think of Agent Vinod as a film that might have been vain. But also, that film opened really well, you know. It’s just that it did not sustain because it probably wasn’t a tightly made film, or it went off track in many ways. Or, as Sriram himself said, he put too many toppings on the pizza.”

The actor, however, praised the film's core concept and ambition. “But the idea wasn’t bad, and the title wasn’t bad, and it was the right film to make. Imagine a kind of spy movie ahead of its time, perhaps. It was a cool film, but it should have held more. Maybe we made some mistakes. But my point is: it was vanity. I was excited to do that. I made the film for myself, but it did open well. So its failure was not because it was a vain idea,” he said.

'Too much interference from the stars' Recently, Lalit Parimoo spoke about the film and blamed its lead actors, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan, for its failure. He told Siddharth Kannan, “I think the main reason was that there was too much interference from the stars, Saif and Kareena. The way Sriram wanted to make that film, he couldn’t make it that way. He was constantly being told what he should do, so it became a mess. The writing and the direction team… They didn’t get to present what they wanted. That was the flaw of the film.”

About Agent Vinod Agent Vinod (2012) was directed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Saif Ali Khan and Dinesh Vijan. The film revolves around a terrorist conspiracy and follows a spy on a dangerous international mission. Apart from Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan, the film also featured Ram Kapoor, Prem Chopra, Shahbaz Khan and Adil Hussain in prominent roles, while Ravi Kishan made a cameo appearance.

Saif was last seen in Kartavya, where he received widespread praise for his performance as a cop. He will next be seen in Priyadarshan's Haiwaan.