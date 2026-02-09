Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan reveal who said ‘I love you’ first, who would survive a zombie apocalypse

Apart from being Bollywood royalty and sought-after actors in the industry, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are one of the most adored star couples of the country. The reason behind this is their sweet love story, their unmatchable real life chemistry and just how Saif and Bebo are when they are together. Every time they are spotted together, may it be for an event or an interview, netizens go gaga over Taimur and Jehangir’s parents. Well, in a recent interview, the star couple revealed who said ‘I love you’ first between the two.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been married for 13 long years, before which they dated for 5 years. The couple fell in love on the sets of their film Tashan (2008). But who said ‘I love you’ first? Revealing the same on Vogue, Kareena shared, “Who said ‘I love you’ first? It might've been me.” Chiming in, Saif stated, “It might've been you... no, no!” Hearing this, Bebo said, “He just doesn't want to embarrass me. So, it might've been me.” During the interaction, the star couple also revealed who out of the two would survive a zombie apocalypse.

Referring to his 2013 film Go Goa Gone, Saif replied, “I did a movie on zombie apocalypses. So it would be me. But I'll help you and the family, of course.” Hearing this, Bebo said, “I would hope so, Saif.” In his ever so charming way, Saif replied, “Of course, I'm there.” Meanwhile, Kareena is the designated ‘order for the table’ person between the two. Sharing the same, Saif said, “My wife is a food expert in various cuisines. And I'm always jealous of what she orders. So I usually leave the ordering to her.” Kareena agreed and added, “Yeah, we always end up eating what I order.”

On the work front, Saif will next be seen with Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan. Kareena, on the other hand, is gearing up for Meghna Gulzar's Daayra.