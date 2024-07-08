Saira Banu reveals Dilip Kumar suffered from severe insomnia: ‘Even after taking pills, he’d remain awake until dawn'

It's been three years since thespian Dilip Kumar breathed his last. On the occasion of his third death anniversary, his wife and former co-star Saira Banu penned a long note on Instagram, narrating a couple of anecdotes, and revealing that the legendary actor “suffered from sever insomnia.” (Also Read – Shekhar Suman compares himself with Dilip Kumar and Aamir Khan: 'No point getting steeped into mediocrity') Saira Banu penned a long note on Dilip Kumar's 3rd death anniversary

What Saira said

“You see, Sahib (Dilip Kumar) was the greatest actor of all time. He had absolutely everything at his disposal, yet not many people know that he suffered from severe insomnia. Before our marriage, even after taking pills, he would remain awake until dawn. However, once we got married and became indispensable to each other, he started sleeping just in time. He even gave me a cute nickname, endearingly saying, ‘Saira, you are my sleeping pill, you are my pillow.’ To this day, I burst into laughter remembering the charm with which he would say it,” Saira wrote.

"There was another memorable incident when he wrote me a note. He had a deep appreciation for music and would often have a whole Darbar set up in our home, witnessing the magic created by the artists. Sahib, ever so efficiently, would often sneak away from the Darbar to get some sleep. On one such evening, despite managing to sneak away, he found himself unable to sleep without me. So, he penned a note saying, “Feeling sleepy, what do you suggest, Aunty? ...Yours 100%,” added Saira. She shared a picture of the note along with the caption.

Saira Banu shared further that Dilip Kumar has a good relationship with the first Prime Minister of the country, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru and other eminent personalities from different fields.

"Sahib has been the best of friends to the first Prime Minister of India, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Sahab, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sahab, Narsimha Rao Sahab, alongside the leading lawyers, economists, and Industrialists etc. He has been a die-hard supporter of sportsmen. He played Football and Cricket with great ease. In fact he would have wanted to be a Sportsman of national level rather than what destiny had in store for him," she added.

She continued, “I am expressing my Love by writing this note to thank all of his admirers and fans, well-wishers, dearest friends and family who take the trouble of sending us lovely messages on occasions. It makes me happy that they all remember our important dates and pray for his well-being in the hereafter for Dilip Sahib is an inspiration for Six generations of actors as also for the coming generations.”

About Saira and Dilip

Born on December 11, 1922, Dilip Kumar started his acting career with the 1944 movie Jwar Bhata. Later, he was seen in Jugnu, Andaz, Aan, Daag, Azaad, Madhumati, Devdas, Kohinoor, Mughal-E-Azam, Gunga Jumna and Naya Daur, among others. He passed away on 7 July 2021.

On the work front, Saira Banu made her acting debut in 1961 with Junglee opposite Shammi Kapoor, for which she received Filmfare Award for Best Actress nomination. She received three more Best Actress nominations for Shagird (1967), Diwana (1967) and Sagina (1974). Banu went on to work in a number of movies including Bluff Master (1963), Ayee Milan Ki Bela (1964), Jhuk Gaya Aasman (1968), Padosan (1968), Victoria No. 203 (1972), Hera Pheri (1976) and Bairaag (1976).