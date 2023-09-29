News / Entertainment / Bollywood / 'Salman Khan's nuanced performance' adds a layer of gravitas and emotion to Tiger 3: Maneesh Sharma

'Salman Khan's nuanced performance' adds a layer of gravitas and emotion to Tiger 3: Maneesh Sharma

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Sep 29, 2023 06:13 AM IST

Maneesh Sharma also reveals Aditya Chopra wrote Salman Khan's dialogue, and conceptualised the Tiger 3 promo that was released recently.

A day after Salman Khan fans were mesmerised by his presence and voice in a promotional video for Tiger 3, the film's director Maneesh Sharma has now revealed who wrote the dialogues. It was producer Aditya Chopra who not only wrote but also conceptualised the entire promotional video that was released as Tiger Ka Message on Wednesday. The director also talked about his experience of working on the film. (Also read: Tiger 3 teaser: Excited fans react to teaser drop)

Tiger 3 teaser featuring Salman Khan is out.
Tiger 3 teaser featuring Salman Khan is out.

In a press statement, Maneesh said that Salman (as secret agent Tiger) won't just fight for his country, but will also fight for himself and his family. “And for a man, for Tiger, that is the core of who you are - an area where each one feels vulnerable. And he will do it with a vengeance. India’s number one agent is India’s enemy number one this time and I think people will have fun watching this edge-of-the-seat action entertainer."

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

He added, “Adding this layer of gravitas and emotion to Tiger’s journey is Salman’s nuanced performance. He brings the unique mixture of strength and emotion that only Superstar Salman can give to Tiger, and I think his fans and the fans of the franchise are going to love him even more for it!”

Towards the end of the promotional video, Salman can be heard saying, “Jab tak Tiger mara nahin, tab tak Tiger haara nahin (Tiger is not defeated till the time he is alive).” Talking about the reaction to the dialogue, Maneesh said the dialogue is a 'masterstroke' from producer Aditya Chopra who not only wrote the dialogue but also conceptualised the whole promotional video. “It’s a total paisa-vasool big screen dialogue that will create hysteria when Salman says it on screen.”

Maneesh Sharma also shared his excitement that he got to work on Tiger 3, adding that he hopes to show the character of Tiger, just like he saw him as a fan. “Over the last decade, Tiger had become perhaps the most iconic character in Bollywood. And getting the opportunity to take over the reins, to take his story forward came with an inexplicable excitement. I want to portray Tiger like I’ve seen him as a movie buff - larger than life, towering over you with his star power. I am excited that I get to add a deeper layer to his journey.”

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 29, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out