'Salman Khan's nuanced performance' adds a layer of gravitas and emotion to Tiger 3: Maneesh Sharma

A day after Salman Khan fans were mesmerised by his presence and voice in a promotional video for Tiger 3, the film's director Maneesh Sharma has now revealed who wrote the dialogues. It was producer Aditya Chopra who not only wrote but also conceptualised the entire promotional video that was released as Tiger Ka Message on Wednesday. The director also talked about his experience of working on the film. (Also read: Tiger 3 teaser: Excited fans react to teaser drop) Tiger 3 teaser featuring Salman Khan is out.

In a press statement, Maneesh said that Salman (as secret agent Tiger) won't just fight for his country, but will also fight for himself and his family. “And for a man, for Tiger, that is the core of who you are - an area where each one feels vulnerable. And he will do it with a vengeance. India’s number one agent is India’s enemy number one this time and I think people will have fun watching this edge-of-the-seat action entertainer."

He added, “Adding this layer of gravitas and emotion to Tiger’s journey is Salman’s nuanced performance. He brings the unique mixture of strength and emotion that only Superstar Salman can give to Tiger, and I think his fans and the fans of the franchise are going to love him even more for it!”

Towards the end of the promotional video, Salman can be heard saying, “Jab tak Tiger mara nahin, tab tak Tiger haara nahin (Tiger is not defeated till the time he is alive).” Talking about the reaction to the dialogue, Maneesh said the dialogue is a 'masterstroke' from producer Aditya Chopra who not only wrote the dialogue but also conceptualised the whole promotional video. “It’s a total paisa-vasool big screen dialogue that will create hysteria when Salman says it on screen.”

Maneesh Sharma also shared his excitement that he got to work on Tiger 3, adding that he hopes to show the character of Tiger, just like he saw him as a fan. “Over the last decade, Tiger had become perhaps the most iconic character in Bollywood. And getting the opportunity to take over the reins, to take his story forward came with an inexplicable excitement. I want to portray Tiger like I’ve seen him as a movie buff - larger than life, towering over you with his star power. I am excited that I get to add a deeper layer to his journey.”

