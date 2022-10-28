Samikssha Bhatnagar: Thankfully, we are in a phase where actors are getting challenging roles

Dehradun-girl Samikssha Bhatnagar feels blessed that the hard work she had put in during the pandemic is eventually paying off with successive releases.

“God has been kind that I had good projects in hand post lockdown. Today many of those are releasing and this is of utmost importance. I have been working back-to-back, but for actors the struggle for performance-oriented roles is always on. And, the challenge is to get roles that you want to be a part of. Thankfully, we are in a phase where actors are getting to do challenging roles,” says the Poster Boys (2017) actor.

Last seen in film Black Rose (2021) and web-series Tera Chhalava (2022) she was recently in Lucknow.

“Few weeks back I wrapped the first leg of series Pushpati in Lucknow with Pradeep Nagar, Kamlesh Sawant and others. We have another schedule left. Earlier too, I had shot for Humne Gandhi Ko Nahi Maara (2018) here that won me the best actor (female) award,” shares Bhatnagar.

The youngster is looking forward to many exciting projects.

“I am happy that my films Dhoop Chaon with Aham Sharma and Anth The End opposite Dev Sharma will have a theatrical release. I have shot for Boond with Bidita Baag and based on water issue, which will first go to festivals at the end of the year. Besides, I recently wrapped Kabir Sadanand’s web series in Goa and have also completed a mega-series in Mumbai but I cant talk much about the same.”

Telling us more about her journey Bhatnagar adds, “I had always prepared myself for acting. I’m trained in kathak (Jaipur gharana), classical vocals, martial arts, yoga and have done theatre, gymnastics and I am also a biker. I ran a choreography academy in Delhi before shifting to Mumbai where I started with TV show …Veera. Then I did multiple shows including ...Mahadev and Uttaran.”

After Calendar Girls (2015) and playing Bobby Deol’s wife in Poster Boys (2016), she took a break from TV. “I stopped doing daily soaps as my concentration was always on films. Thankfully, OTT too started becoming big so I started exploring these two mediums.”