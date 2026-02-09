Samir Soni ‘loves new generation’ for calling his Baghban character a green-flag: Finally some redemption after 20 years

A Gen Z influencer recently praised Samir’s character for being punctual and sensitive to his wife’s needs in the film. Calling him a green flag, she said, “This guy is an intellectual because he asks his father why he doesn’t have any FDs (fixed deposits), gratuity or savings. But then a very emotional song plays in the background, and the son is turned into a villain. Bro, your son is right. Why don’t you have savings? It’s not like you worked at a bad place. You worked at a very reputable bank.”

While millennials viewed Baghban as a tragic reminder to respect parents, the new generation has a completely different take on the film. Gen Z finds it one-sided, arguing that it puts excessive pressure on children by constantly highlighting parental sacrifice. Recently, Samir Soni, who played one of Amitabh Bachchan ’s sons in the film, reacted to a Gen Z influencer calling out the behaviour of Amitabh’s character and defending Samir’s role as a “green flag”.

She further justified the scene in which Divya Dutta asks Samir Soni’s character to request Amitabh Bachchan not to use the typewriter in the middle of the night. She pointed out that he politely asks his father to either move it to his bedroom or save it for the morning, as his wife has to wake up early, send their son to school, make breakfast for the family and then go to work herself. However, Amitabh’s character gets offended and refuses to adjust, not even agreeing to use a laptop when his grandson suggests it.

The influencer also highlighted the scene where Samir and his family decide to eat out on Karwa Chauth, which coincidentally is the one day Amitabh’s character chooses not to have dinner at the café, despite doing so regularly. She ended the video by saying, “Baghban has not traumatised any generation more than it has traumatised us.”

Samir re-shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Finally, some redemption after 20 years. Just love the new generation.” Earlier, Samir had revealed that when the film was released, audiences perceived him as the ‘bad son’ and villain because viewers strongly related to Amitabh and Hema Malini’s characters.